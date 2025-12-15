Did Former Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik Praise Pakistan and Admit Destruction of Rafale Fighter Jets and S-400 Systems? Viral Video Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, December 15: Did former Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) praise Pakistan and admit the destruction of Rafale fighter jets nd S-400 systems during Operation Sindoor? The question comes as a video going viral on social media is making the alleged claim. The viral clip was shared by Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media, claiming that General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) praised Pakistan and admitted the destruction of Rafale fighter jets and S-400 systems. "Ex Indian Army chief has admitted that Pakistan turned Operation Sindoor into a tandoor", an X user said.

So what does the video show? In the viral video, former Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) is seen praising Pakistan. "But definitely Pakistan has better weapons and equipment. Destruction of Rafales and S-400 systems is a testament to their superiority over India. We need to improve our equipment," former General Ved Prakash Malik is heard saying. While the video appears to be true, scroll below to know the complete truth behind the viral clip. Has China Started Massive Military Build-Up Near Arunachal Pradesh? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Former General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) Did Not Make Such Remarks, Says PIB

Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a doctored, AI-generated video of former Indian Army Chief Gen. Ved Prakash Malik (Retd), falsely claiming that he praised Pakistan and admitted the destruction of Rafale and S-400 systems.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This video is #Fake and… pic.twitter.com/OnSLHQdkBB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2025

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral video showing former Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) praising Pakistan and admitting the destruction of Rafale fighter jets and S-400 systems is fake. PIB Fact Check said that the video has been digitally manipulated using Artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Debunking the video as an AI-generated fake video, PIB said that former General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) did not make such remarks.

Watch the Original and Unedited Video of Former General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) Here

#WATCH | Indore, MP: Former Indian Army chief General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) says, "As I said, human resource was used a lot during Operation Vijay. There was a physical fight. During Operation Sindoor, we didn't even cross each other's border. Technological advancement is so… pic.twitter.com/cnw4SqY5Ru — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

"AI-generated video falsely shows former General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) praising Pakistan over India", an overlay text on the post shared by PIB read. Notably, PIB Fact Check also shared the original and unedited video of former Indian Army chief General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd). In the interview with ANI, former General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) is seen praising India, saying that we have better weapons and equipment. PIB further said that such fabricated content is intended to mislead citizens. Did Indira Gandhi Avoid Questions on the 1975 Emergency by Staying Silent? Fact Check Finds Viral Video AI-Generated.

It also added that the fabricated content is intended to undermine confidence in India's defence capabilities. Hence, the alleged claim that former Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) praised Pakistan and admitted the destruction of Rafale fighter jets and S-400 systems is not true. The video shared by Pakistani propaganda is an AI-generated fake video. As clarified by PIB, former General Ved Prakash Malik (Retd) did not make such remarks.

