Gemini Ganesan, born as Ramaswamy Ganesan, was mainly known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He was one of the most popular and successful Tamil film actors of all time. Ganesan made his acting debut in 1947 with the film Miss Malini. However, it was his performance in the 1952 film Thai Ullam that grabbed eyeballs. The iconic actor was known for his ability to play a wide variety of roles. From romantic hero to social reformer and more, Ganesan portrayed a varied range of roles in his acting career spanning over five decades. Gemini Ganesan Birth Anniversary: 5 Lesser Known Facts About Tamil Cinema’s King of Romance!

Gemini Ganesan, who acted in more than 200 films was a true legend of Tamil Cinema. His films continue to be enjoyed by generations of fans. Manam Pola Mangalyam, Mayabazar, Pennin Perumai are among his popular films. Ganesan, was referred as the Kaadhal Mannan (King of Romance) for his romantic roles in films. He was a charismatic and popular figure, and will always be remembered as one of the greatest stars of Tamil Cinema. On his birth anniversary today, here’s looking at some of the best films of the iconic actor.

Manam Pola Mangalyam – This was the first film that featured Gemini Ganesan and Savitri together. He was seen in dual roles and one of his characters was an asylum escapee in this P Pullaiah directorial.

Mayabazar – The KV Reddy directorial is an adaptation of the folk tale Sasirekha Parinayam. This film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, with slight changes in the cast. Ganesan’s performance as Abhimanyu is considered one of his best.

Kappalottiya Thamizhan – The historical drama starred Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan and Savitri in the leading roles. Directed by the BR Panthulu, this movie was awarded with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil at the 9th National Film Awards.

Pennin Perumai – Ganesan brought a sense of innocence and vulnerability to his role as Ragu in this Telugu remake of the film Ardhangi. He played a ‘non-assertive imbecile morphing into a well-molded human being’.

Kalathur Kannamma – This film by A Bhimsingh is apparently inspired by the Chinese film Nobody’s Child that had released in 1960. This film also marked Kamal Haasan’s acting debut as a child artiste for which he even bagged the President’s Gold Medal.

Gemini Ganesan remains an iconic figure in Tamil culture. On this birth anniversary, let us celebrate the life and career of the versatile actor, a true legend who left an indelible mark on Tamil Cinema.

