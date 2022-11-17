Gemini Ganesan was a legendary actor, who was popularly known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He was known for portraying romantic roles in films and that’s how he was referred as the Kaadhal Mannan, which means King of Romance. He was one of the biggest three names of Kollywood, the other two being MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan. Born into a Tamil Brahmin family, Gemini Ganesan was one of the finest actors of his times. Mahanati: You Can't Get Over How Closely Dulquer Salmaan-Keerthy Suresh Resemble Gemini Ganesan and Savitri (View Pic).

November 17, 2022, marks Gemini Ganesan’s 102nd birth anniversary. Although he is no more, his works on the big screens still continues to be spoken by the audience. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his lesser known facts.

Real Name – The legendary actor was born as Ramasamy Ganesan to Ramasamy Iyer and Gangammal. His association with Gemini Studios in 1974, as production executive, gave him the name Gemini, added to his prefix.

Career – Gemini Ganesan has acted in more than 200 films in his career spanning 50 years. He had started off his acting career in 1947 with a minor role in the film Miss Malini. It was in 1953 when his performance in a negative role in the film Thai Ullam that shot him to fame.

Ambition To Become Doctor – Acting was not his initial career choice, but to become a doctor. But destiny had something else in store for him.

Fourth Marriage At 77 – Gemini Ganesan’s relationships were controversial. He got married for the fourth time at the age of 77, in July 1998, to Julianna Andrew, who was reportedly only 36-years-old.

Awards – Gemini Ganesan has been honoured with prestigious titles for his works and that includes Padma Shri in Award, MGR Gold Medal, Screen Lifetime Achievement Award, Kalaimamani Award among others.

