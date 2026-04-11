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Actor Hansika Motwani has initiated legal proceedings against her estranged sister-in-law, television actor Muskan Nancy James, filing an INR 2 crore defamation suit in a Mumbai sessions court. The legal move follows a series of public allegations made by James regarding domestic violence and harassment. In a swift response on Saturday, James dismissed the reports of the lawsuit, claiming she has yet to receive any formal legal notice and questioning the authenticity of the claims. Hansika Motwani Files INR 2 Crore Defamation Case Against Ex-Sister-in-Law Muskan Nancy James – Reports.

Muskan Nancy James Reacts to Reports of Hansika Motwani's Defamation Suit

Responding to the widespread reports of the INR 2 crore suit, Muskan Nancy James took to social media to challenge the narrative. In an Instagram story posted on April 11, James took a satirical tone, suggesting that the news might be the work of a "paid PR team."

“Dearest paid PR team, a little verification before posting (and quietly deleting) would really help,” James wrote. Addressing the specific claim of a lawsuit, she added, “Also... notice gaya hai kya? I understand, Mumbai traffic... Traffic mein atak thoda sa facts bhi check kar lijiye... it helps. ”

James also questioned the sources behind the reports, asking, “Who exactly is this 'secret informer'? Kahan hai? (Where are they?)”

Muskan Nancy James Reacts on Hansika Motwani's Defamation Suit Reports

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Details of the Defamation Suit

The legal dispute escalated after Motwani moved the Dindoshi sessions court seeking damages for what she describes as a calculated effort to malign her reputation. According to the petition filed through advocate Adnan Shaikh, Motwani alleges that James used social media to broadcast false accusations of cruelty and domestic violence.

Motwani contends that these allegations were a diversionary tactic intended to avoid the repayment of an INR 27 lakh loan. The actor claims she lent the amount to James during her marriage to Hansika’s brother, Prashant Motwani, and that the sum remains unpaid despite multiple requests.

The Family Dispute

The conflict dates back to the marriage of Prashant Motwani and Muskaan Nancy James in 2020. The couple has reportedly been living separately since 2022. In December 2024, James filed an FIR at the Amboli Police Station against Prashant, Hansika, and their mother, Mona Motwani, alleging domestic violence and harassment. Amid Divorce Rumours, Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Pictures and Videos With Husband Sohael Khaturiya From Instagram – Reports.

In her initial complaint, James claimed that the emotional and physical stress of the marriage led her to develop Bell's Palsy, a condition resulting in temporary facial paralysis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Muskan Nancy James). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).