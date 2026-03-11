Actress Hansika Motwani and her husband, businessman Sohael Khaturiya, have officially ended their marriage after more than three years. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted the couple a divorce by mutual consent on Wednesday, following reports of an extended period of separation. ‘It’s Not True’: Hansika Motwani’s Husband Sohael Khaturiya Denies Divorce Rumours Amid Buzz of Living Separately.

The legal proceedings concluded with no alimony involved, as Motwani reportedly chose to forgo any financial claims or maintenance. The decision marks the end of a high-profile union that began with a lavish ceremony in late 2022.

Hansika Motwani, Sohail Khaturiya Granted Divorce

According to court filings, the couple had been living separately since July 2, 2024. During the hearings, legal representatives noted that while the pair had been long-time friends and business partners before their marriage, they struggled to reconcile significant differences in temperament and lifestyle once living together.

Despite efforts from family members and close friends to facilitate a reconciliation, the couple ultimately decided that a permanent separation was the best course of action. The plea stated that frequent disagreements over minor issues had made it increasingly difficult for them to continue their domestic life.

No Financial Claims

A notable aspect of the settlement is the absence of alimony or "streedhan" claims. Both Motwani and Khaturiya filed affidavits confirming that they would not seek financial support or assets from one another.

The proceedings were described as cooperative, with both parties agreeing to part ways amicably to avoid prolonged litigation. The couple did not have any children together.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s Love Story

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya were married on December 4, 2022, at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The wedding was a significant media event, later documented in a reality series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama.

Speculation regarding their split began in late 2025 when fans noticed the actress had deleted wedding photos and videos from her social media profiles. Reports at the time suggested she had moved back into her mother's residence. Hansika Motwani To Be Tried for Cruelty in Domestic Abuse Case Filed by Sister-in-Law Muskan Nancy James? Here’s What We Know.

Motwani, who rose to fame as a child artist in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Koi... Mil Gaya, has established herself as a leading star in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Sources close to the actress indicate she remains focused on her upcoming professional projects in the South Indian film industry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).