Chennai, June 10: The makers of directors Krish Jagarlamudi and A M Jothi Krisna's eagerly awaited period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Monday night urged fans and film buffs to ignore all the release dates of the film that were being circulated online. Through the film's official X handle, the makers announced that the official release date of the film would be announced in a few days through their official channel.

The makers said, "Kindly ignore all release dates currently circulating online. The new official release date will be announced in a few days through our official channels. We request your continued love and support until then." The film, which has been in the making for over five-and-a-half years, was scheduled to finally hit screens on June 12 this year. However, the release again got postponed recently. In a statement issued to announce the postponement of the release date, the makers had said that they were taking "a step back for bigger strides ahead." They announced that despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date of June 12, the film would not be hitting theatres as scheduled. Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up His Part for 'OG', Film to Release in September 2025.

Stating that the decision, though difficult, was necessary, the makers had said,"Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu’s legacy deserves nothing short of cinematic brilliance, and every frame of this magnum opus must reflect that. We ask for just a little more time, the reward will be worth the wait.” "As the buzz grows, we are also aware of the wave of digital chatter and misinformation circulating across social media. Many are writing, speculating, assuming things and we kindly urge everyone not to believe or spread any unverified news. Please wait for updates only through our official handles. Until then, no single claim or rumor should be taken as truth," the makers had said. Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Postponed Yet Again?.

However, ever since the makers issued this statement, speculation has been rife on social media on the new release date of the film. Directed by AM Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has music by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani and cinematography by Gnana Shekar V. S. and Manoj Paramahamsa. It has editing by Praveen K.L and is being presented by A. M. Rathnam and produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production.

