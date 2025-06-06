Chennai, June 6: If reports doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, director A M Jothi Krisna's eagerly-awaited magnum opus 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, is likely to get postponed yet again. The film, which has been in the making for over five and a half years, was finally all set to hit screens on June 12 this year. However, it now looks that may not happen. It may be recalled that director A M Jothi Krisna had told IANS in May that the film was completely done and that they were all set to send the film for clearance to the Censor Board shortly.

Jothi Krisna had disclosed to IANS that they had shot the film in 200 days. The period film features Nidhi Aggarwal as the heroine and Bollywood star Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb. Pawan Kalyan Feels Telugu Film Industry Lacks 'Minimum Respect’ Towards TDP-Led NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jothikrishna disclosed.

Although a section of the media claimed that the makers had already issued a statement announcing the postponement of the film's release, neither director A M Jothi Krisna, nor producer A M Rathnam have shared any such statement on any of their X timelines. The film's X handle too did not put out any statement on postponement. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ To Release in Theatres After Telugu Film Exhibitors Put Strike on Hold? Deets Inside.

Reports doing the rounds claimed that in their statement, the makers had said that despite their relentless efforts, the film would not be hitting theatres on June 12 as scheduled. This decision, the makers reportedly said, was necessary though difficult. Reports also claimed the makers had promised to release a new trailer soon, which would contain the new release date of the film.

The film's music has been scored by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani. Incidentally, Keeravani released the third single from the film 'Asura Hananam' in a grand event in Hyderabad last month.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

