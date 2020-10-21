Shah Rukh Khan arranged a short live interactive session yesterday with his team to launch Kolkata Knight Riders' fan anthem. 'Laphao' is the name of KKR's fan anthem and it also has some rap verses by Badshah. Teammates including Dinesh Kartik, skipper Eoin Morgan, last Man of the Match Lockie Ferguson were all present in this live interaction with King Khan and everyone loved the fan anthem at the first place. SRK made everyone feel like home and interacted with everyone like a friend whether it was youngsters Shivam Mavi, Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana or Rahul Tripathi. However, we came to meet hardcore Rajinikanth fan from KKR and its none other than Dinesh Kartik. Laphao: KKR’s New Fan Anthem Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Badshah Will Make You ‘Jump’ Off Your Seat (Watch Video)

Kartik opens up about his love for Thalaiva and Shah Rukh even tried to learn few of anna's famous movie dialogues in Tamil from him. Shah even confessed about his bond with Rajinikanth and family and promises Dinesh that after this COVID-19 pandemic ends he will take the former KKR skipper on lunch with Superstar at his Chennai home. DK was all smile but later SRK jokingly adds only if you win every game from here on. Speaking further about how down to earth is Rajinikanth, SRK shares his experience when he met the actor and how the superstar suggested using the word Thalaiva in Honey Singh's Chennai Express song. Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Former Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Gautam Gambhir On His Birthday With A Heartfelt Post (View Tweet)

SRK promises DK Lunch with Rajinikanth - (From 11:50)

KKR will next take Virat Kohli's RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi. It is the same venue where the Knight Riders pulled of a stunning super over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad two days ago and who can ever forget that Lockie Ferguson performance after all. KKR sit comfortably at the 4th spot below Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Banglore with 5 wins out of the 9 games played so far. Team owner Shah Rukh Khan might be seen accompanying his team today as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).