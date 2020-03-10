Jagame Thandhiram: Kollywood Superstar Dhanush Goes All Guns Blazing In This New Poster! View Pic

Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kollywood superstar Dhanush has never ever failed to leave his fans surprised. His announcements on upcoming projects during special occasions have won audiences hearts. Right before a day of Holi, on March 9, Dhanush shared a brand new poster from his upcoming flick, Jagame Thandhiram. This poster is intense and intriguing as Dhanush is seen holding guns and firing bullets. His rowdy avatar has grabbed movie buffs’ eyeballs and fans are wondering what would be the next surprise to be shared by him. D40 Motion Poster: Dhanush's Karthik Subbaraj Directorial Titled Jagame Thanthiram Looks Like a Badass Gangster Drama (Watch Video).

While sharing this poster, Dhanush wrote, “#suruli He is coming soon”. Looks like the makers are going to release a track or the trailer soon. We just cannot wait for it. This poster also gives a glimpse of the still that seems to be inspired by Picasso’s The Last Supper. Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. After seeing the poster, we bet, there is going to be loads of action-drama in this movie. Game of Thrones Actor James Cosmo in Dhanush’s Next! Hollwyood Star Shares Frame with Director Karthik Subbaraj and Team.

New Poster Of Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram is Dhanush’s 40th film and it is produced under the banner YNOT Studios. This action thriller is one of the highly anticipated movies of Dhanush of 2020. Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, and many others would be seen playing key roles in this movie. Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be released on May 1, 2020.