Legendary Telugu filmmaker K Vishwanath is no more. The famed director passed away on February 2 at his residence in Hyderabad at the age of 92. As per reports, he was suffering from age-related issues. K Vishwanath's demise is a tremendous loss for not just Telugu Cinema, but also for Indian cinema in general. He has also not only directed many popular films in Telugu Cinema, but also in Bollywood. He has also not only acted in Tollywood, but also in Tamil Cinema. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

Born February 19, 1930, Kasinadhuni Viswanath entered the industry as an audiographer. It was in 1965 that he made his debut as a director with the film Aatma Gowravam, that went on to win Nandi Award for Best Feature Film. From thereon, K Vishwanath created a prolific directing career for himself making films that is centred around social issues. Some of his popular directorials are Nindu Hrudayalu, Chelleli Kapuram, Kalam Marindi, Neramu Siksha, O Seeta Katha, Seetamalakshmi, among others.

K Vishwanath Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award:

Of course, his most famous film is none other than Sankarabharanam, whose music and legacy continue to enthrall viewers still now. People still love the songs sung by another late legend SP Balasubrahmanyam (also his cousin) in the film. The movie has won Prize of the Public at the Besançon Film Festival of France, and also won Nandi Award for Best Feature Film. In total, K Vishwanath had won five National Film Awards, seven state Nandi Awards, and 10 Filmfare Awards South in his illustrious career. K Vishwanath Dies at 92; Fans Mourn the Demise of the Legendary Telugu Filmmaker.

Watch Sankarabharanam Song Shankara:

He had also directed a few Hindi films, most popular being Sargam, Jaag Utha Insan, Eeshwar, and Dhanwaan. The last film K Vishwanath had directed was in Telugu, Subhapradam starring Allari Naresh and Manjari Phadnis.

K Vishwanath also impressed in front of the camera having acted in quite a few movies like Subha Sankalpam, Narasimha Naidu, Santosham, Mr Perfect, Hyper among others in Telugu Cinema. He had also acted in Kollywood in popular films like Kuruthipunal, Mugavaree, Bagavathi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uttama Villain et al. He had also acted in two Kannada movies, Prema Baraha and Oppanda.

For his exemplary contribution to cinema, the legend was honoured with Padma Shri in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017. K Vishwanath's loss will definitely be mourned for days to come. May his soul rest in peace.

