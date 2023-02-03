K Vishwanath, the National award winning Telugu filmmaker, has passed away on February 2. He was 92. The legendary director had worked primarily in Tollywood, but he had also directed in Hindi Cinema, while also have acted in a few Tamil films. His death is a tremendous loss to Indian cinema, and fans took to Twitter to mourn his demise. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

Legend is Gone...

The legendary K Viswanath is gone. pic.twitter.com/Zk8wYrQF0X — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) February 2, 2023

His Films Shaped Our Childhood

RIP Sri.K. Viswanath garu. The Legend will always live through his wonderful films. Most of his movies shaped my childhood. Thank you for all the memories you have given for generations of movie lovers. Condolences to his family. Om Shanthi! pic.twitter.com/HB7YlWILon — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 2, 2023

Huge Loss to Telugu Cinema

Legendary Director #KViswanath garu is no longer with us 😢 💔💔!! A very huge loss to Telugu cinema 🙏🙏 May his soul rest in peace. ఓం శాంతి 🙏 #RIPKViswanathGaru pic.twitter.com/9xXALbX7Kk — Shiva Roy (@ShivARoyal22) February 2, 2023

Deeply Saddened

Deeply saddened at the passing of Legendary Director #KViswanath Garu. A true visionary whose contributions have touched many hearts 🙏 Our deepest condolences to family & friends. May his soul rest in peace.#RIPViswanath garu #ShreyasMedia pic.twitter.com/gJ3DVaEFbC — Shreyas Sriniwaas (@shreyasmedia) February 2, 2023

Rest in Peace

Legendary Director #KViswanath sir is no more 💔 May his soul rest in peace . — ʀᴋ (@ravikhiran7) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)