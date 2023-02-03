K Vishwanath, the National award winning Telugu filmmaker, has passed away on February 2. He was 92. The legendary director had worked primarily in Tollywood, but he had also directed in Hindi Cinema, while also have acted in a few Tamil films. His death is a tremendous loss to Indian cinema, and fans took to Twitter to mourn his demise. K Vishwanath Dies At 92, Legendary Actor-Director Passed Away in Hyderabad.

Legend is Gone...

His Films Shaped Our Childhood

Huge Loss to Telugu Cinema

Deeply Saddened

Rest in Peace

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)