Mammootty's latest film, Kaathal - The Core, premiered in theaters today, November 23, 2023. Directed by Jeo Baby, the movie features Jyotika in a significant role. Garnering a positive reception from both critics and audiences, the film explores Mammootty's portrayal of Mathew Devassy, an independent candidate endorsed by the left for a local byelection. Kaathal – The Core Review: Mammootty and Jyotika's Film Leaves Netizens Spellbound With Its Progressive Storyline and Performances.

However, as Mathew accepts the candidacy, an unexpected crisis ensues: his wife of two decades, Omana, files for divorce. The narrative unravels the reasons behind her decision, her prolonged silence, and the repercussions for all involved.

Check Out Critics Review For Mammootty's Kaathal - The Core Here:

India Today: With The Great Indian Kitchen, Jeo Baby proved his mettle as a director. And now, with Kaathal - The Core, he took it up a notch. Handling a film on homosexuality, which is still considered taboo despite the country legalising it, is itself a bold move. And when a film advocates for the rights of LGBTQIA+ with sensitivity, it's even better. On top of it, a superstar like Mammootty headlining Kaathal - The Core makes it one of the best films of 2023.

Indian Express: Kaathal – The Core is a groundbreaking film that should be watched by all, particularly those in the film industry who continue to present recycled age-old narratives, expecting unquestioning acceptance from the audiences. Kaathal The Core Trailer: Mammootty and Jyothika Portray a Long-Married Couple's Unspoken Marital Problems in Jeo Baby's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Times of India: Mathew Devassy is a very different character because of what he has gone through in life and Mammootty shows his stunning calibre in understanding that and showcasing a character who is ingrained with fear, falsehoods and pathos. Jyothika is impressive as a silent, but very strong wife, who has endured life with grace and is determined to go through divorce in the same manner.

OnManorama: The performances of the actors are impressive, but it is Mammootty as usual who takes the cake. That he chose to play an unconventional character at the zenith of his career is no less commendable. He owns every single frame. Jyothika too shines as Omana, Mathew's wife.

Times Now: Kaathal The Core stands as a cinematic triumph, offering a brave exploration of human complexities, relationships, and societal norms. With stellar performances, compelling storytelling, and a daring approach to challenging subjects, Jeo Baby's film is a must-watch for those seeking thought-provoking cinema that pushes boundaries.

Watch Kaathal - The Core Trailer Here:

Despite receiving acclaim, the film encountered hurdles in Middle Eastern nations such as Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Censor certificates were denied due to the movie's bold approach in tackling sensitive subjects, showcasing its courage to confront societal taboos head-on.