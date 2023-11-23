Kaathal - The Core starring superstar Mammootty and Jyotika released in theatres on November 23. Helmed by Joe Baby, the Malayalam flick deals with a mature subject and revolves around middle-aged married couple Mathew Devassy and Omana, who part ways after being together for 20 years. Now, as per netizens, Kaathal has been tagged as emotional and gripping flick with progressive storyline. Apart from the leads, the movie also Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josi Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran in key roles. Check out review roundup of Kaathal - The Core below. Kaathal The Core Trailer: Mammootty and Jyothika Portray a Long-Married Couple's Unspoken Marital Problems in Jeo Baby's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

'Superbly Build Drama'

#KaathalTheCore : If progressiveness is what you dream for this is the best statement a film can deliver. A superbly build drama which peaks towards the last with the writers, director and the lead actors breaking all the conventions. Superb 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/icwETu41oR — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) November 23, 2023

'Fresh Storyline'

#KaathalTheCore An interesting fresh storyline, screenplay builds up nicely but predictable, subtle performances from Mammootty and Jyotika Being a big star kudos to Mammootty for taking up an role like this 👍👍 last 30 mins was good with an satisfying ending Overall a… pic.twitter.com/0Tm2B3z9o4 — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) November 23, 2023

'Socially Significant Subject'

#KaathalTheCore Movie Review : The title cards roll over a soulful violin melody which comforts the viewers on their seats. The background score gives life to the movie, subtly representing the emotions. Jeo Baby treats a socially significant subject with utmost sincerity. His… pic.twitter.com/PQnkbuItBu — What The Fuss (@W_T_F_Channel) November 23, 2023

'Banger'

Another #MammoottyKampany banger!! We have to wait to see whether it works well in theatres. Disregarding the results, anybody can undoubtedly say that #Mammootty𓃵 's franchise is the best in selecting versatile and long lasting stories. Heartfelt👏👏#KaathalTheCore — Siva Mohan (@filmmakerof20s) November 23, 2023

'Eye-Opener'

#KaathalTheCore How experimental you can be... This movie should be an eye-opener for all stars to challenge themselves... Mammukka shows the way...Theme handled in best possible way 👏 @mammukka pic.twitter.com/wgYT8m47aY — Jamshid Rah (@BeingJamshid) November 23, 2023

'Top-Notch'

34/2023 #KaathalTheCore What was meant to be delivered has been offered and Mammukka has proved why he's the 🐐 with a splendid performance from #Jyotika and music in tempo with the movie. Be it writing or presenting all been top notch Kudos for attempting this dare 🔥 — Mohamed Hamras (@hamras_mohammed) November 23, 2023

