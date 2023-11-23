Kaathal - The Core starring superstar Mammootty and Jyotika released in theatres on November 23. Helmed by Joe Baby, the Malayalam flick deals with a mature subject and revolves around middle-aged married couple Mathew Devassy and Omana, who part ways after being together for 20 years. Now, as per netizens, Kaathal has been tagged as emotional and gripping flick with progressive storyline. Apart from the leads, the movie also Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josi Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran in key roles. Check out review roundup of Kaathal - The Core below. Kaathal The Core Trailer: Mammootty and Jyothika Portray a Long-Married Couple's Unspoken Marital Problems in Jeo Baby's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

'Superbly Build Drama'

'Fresh Storyline'

'Socially Significant Subject'

'Banger'

'Eye-Opener'

'Top-Notch'

