Bollywood actor Taha Shah Badussha is all set to make his south film debut with director R. Chandru's period film Kabzaa which will be made in seven languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya and Marathi. Taha has joined the cast of the movie including Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, Chandru, Kabir Singh, Prakash Rai, Kota Srinavasa Rao, Subba Raju, Samuthirakani and John Kokken. Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Unveils Her Character Poster From Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep’s Upcoming Action Entertainer (View Pic).

The actor who had been part of Ekta Kapoor's psycho thriller Bekaboo 2, Aisa Waisa Pyar with Adah Sharma and his music video 'Aaj Sajeya' alongside Alaya F that has over 75 million views. Taha was last seen grooving to the Punjabi romantic dance number 'Ekk Vari' with actress Daisy Shah. He says: "I am thrilled to be part of Director R Chandru's exemplary vision and storytelling and cannot wait for my family and audiences to watch it on the big screen." Kabzaa: Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep Look Intense in the New Poster of Their Gangster Flick.

"R Chandru is one of the best directors I have worked with and the entire unit was very welcoming to me as a newcomer to the industry. This film is extra special as my mom is a Kannadiga and I have spent a lot of time in Bijapur, which is home, during my growing up years," he adds. Kabzaa has five songs composed by ace music composer Ravi Basrur who also scored the music for KGF.

