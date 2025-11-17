Did COAS Upendra Dwivedi Say 50% Non-Caste Hindu Soldiers Are Being Removed in Saffronised India Under Orders From the Central Government? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, November 17: A video of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has gone viral on social media. In the video, it is being claimed that General Upendra Dwivedi said that 50% of the non caste Hindu soldiers are being removed in a Saffronised India by 2028. General Dwivedi allegedly claims that the move comes after the orders from the PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government. However, the Fact-Check unit of the Press Information Bureau has debunked the claim.

"Sources have told me that my earlier statement said that all castes except non-caste Hindus would be removed from the Indian Army. Protests are taking place across the country over this. I want to tell everyone that the Indian Army has no role in this. We have always protected the interests of the Indian people," General Dwiveli can be heard saying in the fake video. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Accuse PM Narendra Modi of Politicising Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video.

Viral Video of General Upendra Dwivedi Making Remarks About ‘Saffronised India’ Is AI-Generated

🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT! 🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, making claims that 50% of the non caste Hindu soldiers are being removed from the Indian Army in a Saffronized India till… pic.twitter.com/WK0EZlopOx — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2025

"This task was given to us by Modi ji. Now, if the BJP government itself orders us to remove all castes except non-caste Hindus, then how can we make any changes to it? Therefore, if anyone has questions about this, they should ask Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, and Rajnath Singh. We have been given a task, and we will work on it, and by 2028, fifty percent of Muslims, Christians, and Dalits will be eliminated from the Indian Army," he further says.

Meanwhile, the PIB Fact Check found that the viral clip of General Upendra Dwivedi had been digitally altered using artificial intelligence (AI). The agency further clarified that General Dwivedi did not make such a statement. Debunking the viral clip, PIB said that it is an AI-generated fake video that is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts to mislead people and create distrust against the Indian Armed Forces. Did an Indian Army Soldier Accuse the Government of Ignoring Troops’ Welfare? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

"Stay alert. Do not forward content of this type. For authentic information, rely only on official sources," the PIB Fact Check said on X. The agency also shared the original, unedited video of the General.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, said that all the non caste Hindu soldiers are being removed in a Saffronised India. Conclusion : General Upendra Dwivedi has not made such statement. The video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

