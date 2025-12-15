The latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 left fans stunned after a dramatic double eviction turned out to be a cleverly planned twist. The weekend episode, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, saw Rajath, Rakshitha and Dhruvanth in the bottom three. While Rajath was declared safe, the tension soared as Rakshitha and Dhruvanth were announced as evicted contestants. ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’: Premiere Date Announced on Actor Kiccha Sudeep’s Birthday, Surprise Awaited for Fans (Watch Video)

Rakshitha and Dhruvanth’s Fake Eviction Twist

The two made an emotional exit, bidding teary goodbyes to their fellow housemates. Rakshitha, visibly moved, struggled to hold back her tears as she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. Just when fans began mourning their departure, Sudeep dropped the ultimate bombshell, the eviction was fake. Revealing that voting lines had been closed during the previous week, the host clarified that the so-called eviction was only a setup for a bigger twist. He teased that both Rakshitha and Dhruvanth would soon learn the truth behind their exit and hinted that something exciting awaited them. Did Kichcha Sudeep Confirm His Return As Host of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Along With a Four-Season Contract With the Reality Show’s Makers?

Fans Predict Secret Room Twist

Fans are now speculating that the duo has been moved to the secret room, a recurring twist in Bigg Boss history, where eliminated contestants get a chance to observe the housemates before making a grand re-entry. From emotional exits to shocking revelations, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 continues to live up to its tagline "Expect the Unexpected". With Kiccha Sudeep steering the drama-filled ship, viewers can’t wait to see what new surprises lie ahead.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

