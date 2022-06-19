Kajal Aggarwal is today one of the most sought after actresses in Telugu and Tamil film industries. Be it onscreen or off screen, she is one of the most inspiring actresses. The actress, who has turned a year older today, has worked in more than 50 films ever since her debut in 2004. It was almost 18 years ago when the Magadheera fame actress had first stepped into the world of cinema and you’d be amazed to know that she had shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai in her debut film. Mommy Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Cute Picture Of Her Son Neil Kitchlu On Social Media.

Kajal Aggarwal had made her acting debut with Samir Karnik’s directorial Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... The romantic drama starred Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai in the lead. Kajal was seen as Aishwarya’s character’s sister in the film. It was a minor supporting role that she had in her debut film. Take a look at the still from Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

Kajal Aggarwal In Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Watch Kajal In The Song Pyaar Mein Sau Uljhane:

SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera was the one that got Kajal Aggarwal her major breakthrough. Darling, Naan Mahaan Alla, Brindavanam, Singham, Thuppakki are the other successful films to her credit. Here’s wishing the gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects!

