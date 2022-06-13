Kajal Aggarwal has posted a cute picture of her baby boy Neil Kitchlu on social media. The actress can be seen enjoying the moment with her son, the love of her life. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Name Their Newborn Neil Kitchlu!

Kajal Aggarwal and Neil Kitchlu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)