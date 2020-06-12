Mayuri Kyatari is a popular actress in the Kannada film industry. She started her acting career with the television show Ashwini Nakshatra, but shot to fame for her role in the film movie Krishna Leela. Mayuri, who is one of the most popular actresses of Sandalwood, has tied the knot with her longtime beau Arun. The actress has shared a video on Instagram and given a glimpse of her beautiful wedding ceremony. Tollywood Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Wedding Pics Go Viral.

Mayuri Kyatari and Arun’s wedding took place on June 12 at Sri Thirumalagiri Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. The actress also shared a post on Instagram in which she mentioned, ‘Yes I am married 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today Vl update more shortly’. The ceremony took place in the presence of near and dear ones at three in the morning. The couple donned traditional wedding attires for the wedding ceremony. The pictures from her wedding ceremony have taken the internet by storm and fans just cannot wait for her to post more on her social media handles. Malayalam Actress Miya George and Ashwin Philip to Get Married in September?

Mayuri Kyatari And Arun’s Wedding

There are many popular celebs from the south film industry who recently got engaged or tied the knot. It includes Dil Raju, Chemban Vinod Jose, Miya George, Nikhil Siddhartha, Sujeeth Reddy, and many others.

