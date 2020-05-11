Tollywood Producer Dil Raju Ties The Knot Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Wedding Pics Go Viral

Dil Raju’s Wedding Pics (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dil Raju, who owns the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, is a popular film producer known for his works in the Telugu film industry. This National Award-winning film producer has left everyone surprised amid this ongoing crisis! Dil Raju has tied the knot during the coronavirus lockdown and the pictures from his wedding ceremony have gone viral. Ever since the pictures from Dil Raju's wedding hit the internet, congratulatory messages are in order for the newlyweds.

As per a report in TNM, Dil Raju's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair. The wedding reportedly took place on Sunday (May 10) night at a temple in Nizamabad. Only family members and close pals of the couple were seen in attendance. Yesterday, Dil Raju had shared a statement on the Twitter page of Sri Venkateswara Creations. It read, "With the world coming to standstill, things haven't quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven't been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it's now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

The Statement Issued By Dil Raju

Dil Raju’s Wedding Pics

Wishing the Couple immense Happiness May they revive all the best moments..!!! 🎉#DilRaju #Tejaswini pic.twitter.com/z2KI177j2g — Sreedhar Sri (@SreedharSri4u) May 11, 2020

This is the second marriage for Dil Raju. He first wife Anitha passed away in 2017 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. As per a report in TOI, Dil Raju’s second wife (whose name is said to be Tejaswini) hails from a Brahmin community. Heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds!