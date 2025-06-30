Kannappa, the big‑budget Telugu mythological drama, opened in cinemas on 27 June. Starring Vishnu Manchu, it retells the legend of a hunter who becomes one of Lord Shiva’s most devoted bhakts and reveals the origins of the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Manchu himself wrote the screenplay, while his father, Mohan Babu - who also appears in a key supporting role - backs the project, while Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. ‘Kannappa’ Movie Review: Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Saga Is an Exhausting Watch Despite Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal’s Star Cameos.

The film generated buzz for three high‑profile cameos designed to pull audiences beyond the Telugu market: Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas. Kumar portrays Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal and Prabhas appear as human avatars of the deity. Preity Mukhundan, Kajal Aggarwal, R Sarathkumar, Madhoo and Mukesh Rishi round out the supporting cast.

Vishnu Manchu and his team have promoted Kannappa relentlessly for months, leaning hard on devotional sentiment in the hope it would translate into ticket sales. Cast member Raghu Babu even warned that the Lord himself would punish anyone who disliked the film. Yet the trailers - and the character designs for actors such as Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal - were widely panned online.

But did that pre‑release hype fill cinema seats?

According to its makers, yes. After opening‑day figures arrived, a fresh poster declared Kannappa an 'Industry Hit' - a term reserved for films that redefine box‑office benchmarks (think Pushpa 2, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali 2, Animal).

The team has since dubbed it a 'Devotional Blockbuster'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

Do the numbers back up those claims?

The Budget of 'Kannappa'

Trade reports put Kannappa’s production and marketing spend at roughly INR 200 crore - an unofficial figure, but one consistently cited across media outlets.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kannappa':

'Kannappa' First Weekend Collections

A single day’s takings cannot crown any film an industry hit; Thugs of Hindostan still holds one of Hindi cinema’s biggest opening‑day hauls yet ultimately flopped. Kannappa, meanwhile, did not set records: the Telugu version earned INR 8.25 crore on Friday. By the end of its first weekend the film had grossed INR 22.91 crore in India and about INR 30 crore worldwide (all languages combined). ‘Kannappa’ Under Piracy Attack: Vishnu Manchu Reveals He Took Down 30,000 Illegal Links of His Mythological Film Just 3 Days After Release.

Far from being an 'industry hit' or 'devotional blockbuster', Kannappa is struggling. Against an outlay approaching INR 200 crore, its initial return is underwhelming. Lukewarm reviews and muted word‑of‑mouth will likely hinder its long‑term prospects. At this stage, only a divine intervention looks capable of preventing a box‑office downfall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).