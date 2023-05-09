The script of Kantara 2 has been finalised and an official announcement will be made shortly, confirmed sources close to Rishab Shetty, the director and lead actor of the pan-India superhit movie Kantara. Hombale Films which produced Kantara had announced the production of the sequel during the celebration of 100 days of the film. The script work was taken up in the month of March. Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Attends Bhoota Kola Festival, Seeks Blessings From Panjurli Daiva (Watch Video).

The team had given final touches to the script for the Kantara sequel and producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty are happy about the same, sources said. The news has spread in the industry and the fans of the movie are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Clarifies His Stand on Joining Politics; Asks Fans to Support His Cinema.

Sources close to Rishab Shetty said that the film's team is hunting locations despite the rains. If everything goes well, the film will go to the floors in June, sources stated.

