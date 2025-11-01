Mumbai October 31: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been roped in to play Aurangzeb opposite Rishab Shetty's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sandeep Singh's upcoming historical epic, 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', according to reports on Friday. While there is no official confirmation as of yet.

The film will depict the journey of history’s greatest warrior king, highlighting the courage, strategy, and devotion that shaped the foundation of Swarajya. With Rishab Shetty as Shivaji Maharaj, Shefali Shah as Jijamata, and now Vivek Oberoi stepping into the role of Aurangzeb, the stage is set for a compelling narrative that explores both conflict and conviction at an epic scale. Vivek Oberoi To Donate Entire ‘Ramayana’ Fee To Help Kids With Cancer; Actor Calls Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Mythological Film ‘India’s Answer to Hollywood Epics’.

Vivek Oberoi's inclusion will add another remarkable chapter to his strong slate of upcoming projects, which includes Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' with Prabhas and Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana'. Helmed by Sandeep Singh, 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious historical productions, with a team comprising multiple National and Academy Award-winning technicians.

The magnum opus is slated for a never-seen-before mega global release in more than 40 countries worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English. Talking about Vivek, the actor is all set for his upcoming movie 'Mastiii 4'. The movie also stars Aftab Shivdasani and Ritesh Deshmukh in the lead. Vivek Oberoi on Retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Legacies Forged in Fire and Grace.

Talking about Rishab Shetty, the actor is currently riding high with the humongous success of his recently released movie, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth. 'Kantara: Chapter 1' released last month on October 2. It competed with Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' at the box office.

