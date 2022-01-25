The trailer of director Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Good luck Sakhi', featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has garnered a whopping 4.9 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube. Over 66,000 people gave the trailer a thumbs up, giving an indication of the expectations the film has raised. Good Luck Sakhi Trailer: Keerthy Suresh’s Telugu Film About a Shooter and Her Journey of Chasing Good Luck Looks Entertaining (Watch Video).

The woman-centric, sports film is scheduled to hit screens on January 28 and features Aadhi Pinisetty as the male lead. Jagapathi Babu plays the role of a trainer in the film, which is to simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is about a girl called Sakhi, who everyone in her village believes brings bad luck to them. Good Luck Sakhi: Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Release In Theatres On January 28!

Check Out The Trailer Below:

How she proves them wrong and emerges a champion shooter is what the film is all about. Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film which has been produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri for Worth A Shot Motion Arts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).