Dil Raju has slammed rumours that the INR 120 crore deal for Rocking Star Yash's movie Toxic was not real. The producer is willing to reveal his bank statement to silence his detractors, he said. Addressing recent speculation surrounding the INR 120 crore Telugu theatrical rights deal of Toxic, the distributor for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana firmly dismissed claims suggesting the deal was fake. ‘Toxic’: Anil Thadani's AA Films Comes Onboard as Distribution Partner for Rocking Star's Yash’s Movie in North India and Nepal.

Dil Raju Refutes 'Toxic' Distribution Deal Rumours

Speaking at a press meet for the film Markandeya, Dil Raju said in reply to a question: “Those claiming that the INR 120 crore deal (for Toxic) is fake, I will show the bank statement once the payment is transferred.” His statement comes amid growing discussions on social media questioning the authenticity of the reported deal value. Watch the video here to know more.

Dil Raju Rebutts 'Toxic' Distribution Deal Rumours - Watch Video:

Those claiming that the ₹120 crore deal for the Telugu rights of #Toxic Movie is fake…I will show the bank statement once the payment is transferred. – Producer #DilRajupic.twitter.com/AsgiKjjnLr — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) February 12, 2026

'Toxic' Release Date

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, the day India will celebrate the festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also release in dubbed form in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages.

