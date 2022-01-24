Good Luck Sakhi trailer is out! The women-centric sports drama stars Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The trailer video looks promising and entertaining on every bit. The film will unveil the journey of a girl who is blamed for bringing bad luck to everyone. But Sakhi, the shooter will bring back good luck in her life journey by winning the shooting game.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

