Srinidhi Shetty would be seen playing the character Reena Desai in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. On the occasion of this beauty’s birthday, the makers introduced her character Reena and shared the poster across social media platforms. Srinidhi, who had won the prestigious title of Miss Supranational 2016, had made her acting with Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF Chapter 1 and now her fans are thrilled to see the actress reprising her role in the second part. KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel Shares Srinidhi Shetty’s Look As Reena On Her Birthday!

Srinidhi Shetty, Miss Supranational 2016, was the second Indian to win this coveted title. On the work front, she has done one Kannada film and she has two movies lined up – Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra. On the occasion of her 28th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her stunning Instagram pictures. It ranges from her photoshoot sessions, a sneak peek of her off screen life, moments from Miss Supranational pageant and much more. Srinidhi Shetty Birthday Special: A Look at her Oh-So-Stunning Style File (View Pics).

Miss Supranational 2016

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:01am PST

Beauty With Her Hero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

The National Costume Round At Miss Supranational

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

Swimsuit Round

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:56am PST

Still From Cobra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Jun 28, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

Simply Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Oct 11, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

Desi Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Jul 25, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

Major Throwback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Jan 6, 2019 at 8:59pm PST

Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Dec 11, 2018 at 2:38am PST

With Team KGF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Dec 10, 2018 at 10:16pm PST

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Srinidhi Shetty, born in a Tulu-speaking Tuluva Bunt family, had started to receive offers for movies after she won Miss Supranational. And then her prominent role in KGF Chapter 1 also shot her to fame. We just cannot wait to see her in KGF Chapter 2 and also in the Tamil film Cobra. Here’s wishing Srinidhi Shetty a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

