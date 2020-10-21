Srinidhi Shetty would be seen playing the character Reena Desai in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. On the occasion of this beauty’s birthday, the makers introduced her character Reena and shared the poster across social media platforms. Srinidhi, who had won the prestigious title of Miss Supranational 2016, had made her acting with Prashanth Neel’s directorial KGF Chapter 1 and now her fans are thrilled to see the actress reprising her role in the second part. KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel Shares Srinidhi Shetty’s Look As Reena On Her Birthday!
Srinidhi Shetty, Miss Supranational 2016, was the second Indian to win this coveted title. On the work front, she has done one Kannada film and she has two movies lined up – Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra. On the occasion of her 28th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her stunning Instagram pictures. It ranges from her photoshoot sessions, a sneak peek of her off screen life, moments from Miss Supranational pageant and much more. Srinidhi Shetty Birthday Special: A Look at her Oh-So-Stunning Style File (View Pics).
Miss Supranational 2016
View this post on Instagram
Beauty With Her Hero
View this post on Instagram
The National Costume Round At Miss Supranational
View this post on Instagram
Swimsuit Round
View this post on Instagram
Still From Cobra
View this post on Instagram
Simply Stunning
View this post on Instagram
Desi Vibes
View this post on Instagram
Major Throwback
View this post on Instagram
Beauty
View this post on Instagram
With Team KGF
View this post on Instagram
Stunner
View this post on Instagram
Srinidhi Shetty, born in a Tulu-speaking Tuluva Bunt family, had started to receive offers for movies after she won Miss Supranational. And then her prominent role in KGF Chapter 1 also shot her to fame. We just cannot wait to see her in KGF Chapter 2 and also in the Tamil film Cobra. Here’s wishing Srinidhi Shetty a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!
