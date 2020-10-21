Srinidhi Shetty celebrates her birthday today and it's time we take a look at her fashion outings. The pageant winner turned actress is a fashionista on a roll and she rarely disappoints with her style statements. For someone who represented India at Miss Supranational 2016 and eventually brought home the crown, Srinidhi is a name that makes us beam with pride. Her Instagram is a treat for your eyes and just in case you don't follow her already, we suggest you hit the blue button right away. KGF Actress Srinidhi Shetty Roped In to Star Opposite Chiyaan Vikram in This Tamil Film.

Srinidhi's glamorous side is on display in her social media accounts. She loves her uber-hot dresses and is equally fond of anything that's traditional and ethnic. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Srinidhi nails a traditional six-yard like no one else. She's a delight for sore eyes and her pictures redefine the word elegance for us. As the actress turns a year older today, we grab the opportunity to take a look at her style file and trust us when we say, it's worth all your time. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty Starrer KGF Chapter 2 Goes on the Floor With a Customary Pooja in Bengaluru.

The actress is currently shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 and will have a working birthday this year. While elaborating on her excitement to get back on the sets, Shetty in her earlier conversation said, "March 3 was the last day of work. I returned from Hyderabad after finishing a crucial portion for KGF Chapter 2. As of today, it is going to be six months of non-shoot. I feel like I’m back after a long vacation and I am dying to resume work. I am happy that it is finally happening." Well, we can't describe our excitement to see her back in action and here's hoping the year ahead is filled with lots of love and success for her.

Happy Birthday, Srinidhi. Have a great one!

