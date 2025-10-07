Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, crossing the INR 370 crore mark worldwide within just five days of its release. The Kannada prequel, featuring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram, hit theatres on October 2 and delivered the biggest opening weekend in Karnataka. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Movie Review: Rishab Shetty Dares To Go Bigger With an Ambitious if Overstuffed Prequel With Three Standout Sequences (LatestLY Exclusive)

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Crosses INR 370 Crore Worldwide

According to tracking website Sacnilk, the film’s domestic net collection stands at INR 255.75 crore, with a gross of INR 307 crore in India. Adding INR 63 crore (USD 7 million) from overseas markets, the worldwide total has reached INR 370 crore in its first five days. These numbers have already surpassed the lifetime collection of Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, which earned INR 350.1 crore globally.

About ‘Kantara Chapter 1’

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, also directed by and starring Rishab Shetty. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie explores the Bhuta Kola tradition and delves deeper into the world of Kantara. Rishab plays Berme, a tribal man fighting for the autonomy of his people, while Gulshan Devaiah portrays Prince Kulashekara, who opposes him. Rukmini Vasanth essays Princess Kanakavathi and Jayaram plays King Rajashekara. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Explained! How Rishab Shetty’s Fantasy Entertainer Is Already a Profit-Making Blockbuster After Its First Weekend.

‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Breaks Karnataka Records

The film has already set new records in Karnataka, earning INR 79 crore during the opening weekend, surpassing Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which had collected approximately INR 73.5 crore in the state during its opening. Industry insiders suggest that if the current momentum continues, Kantara Chapter 1 could challenge the lifetime collections of its predecessor, which had grossed INR 407.82 crore worldwide. With its engaging storyline, strong performances, and connection to the original Kantara, the prequel is not only winning hearts but also proving to be a massive commercial success.

