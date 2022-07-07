Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the central character Leila in director Balaji K. Kumar's upcoming investigative thriller, Kolai, its makers disclosed on Thursday. The gripping investigative thriller, which has actor Vijay Antony playing the lead, also features actors Ritika Singh, Murali Sharma and Radhika among others. Khiladi Trailer: Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Film Is Action-Packed With a Hint of Humour and Romance (Watch Video).

Tweeting a poster of Meenakshi Chaudhary from the film which had her character name on it, director Balaji Kumar said, "No one lives forever, but one can live a life that's worth dying for." The tweet also had the hashtag, 'Who killed Leila', making it evident that the story of Kolai (which means 'Murder' in English) revolves around Leila's death. Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Vijay Antony plays a detective in the murder mystery. Khiladi Song Atta Sudake: Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary Burn the Dance Floor in This Peppy Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Sources say that the story of the film, which has triggered huge expectations, was finalised after the director wrote over 40 drafts of it in five years! Cinematography for the film is by Sivakumar Vijayan and music is by Girish Gopalakrishnan.

