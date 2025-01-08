Meenakshi Chaudhary, known for her prominent roles in Telugu and Tamil films, first made her mark by winning beauty pageants, including being the first runner-up at Miss Grand International 2018. She made her acting debut in the web series Out of Love and soon transitioned to the big screen with the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu in 2020. Her other notable projects include HIT: The Second Case, Guntur Kaaram, The Greatest of All Time aka The GOAT, Lucky Baskhar and more. However, in a recent interview, Meenakshi revealed the toll that trolling took on her mental health following the release of The GOAT, the film starring Thalapathy Vijay. ‘The GOAT’ Song ‘Spark’: Thalapathy Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Electrifying Dance Moves Are Highlight of This Peppy Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Meenakshi Chaudhary Battles Depression

According to a report from TOI, citing M9 News, Meenakshi Chaudhary battled a week-long depression after the film’s release due to intense online trolling. She emphasised the importance of focusing on ‘good movies’, sharing, “After acting in Vijay’s GOAT, I was trolled by so many people that I went into depression for a week. But with Lucky Bhaskar, I received a lot of appreciation, and that's when I realised I need to focus on doing good movies from now on.”

Meenakshi Chaudhary With ‘The GOAT’ Co-Star Vijay

Looking ahead, Meenakshi Chaudhary’s next project is Sankranthiki Vasthunam, an action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film, produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2025, and stars Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rajendra Prasad, and others.

