Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in lead roles. Khanna is currently a hot topic on social media, and videos of his entry scene from the film featuring the “Fa9la” track have already become iconic within days of its release. Amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster success, Akshaye Khanna has reportedly reunited with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for the comedy sequel Bhagam Bhag 2. ‘Yeh Oscar Type Aise Hi Hote Hai Sir’: ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Dialogue Becomes Internet’s Favourite Viral Meme After Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance.

Akshay Khanna Joins Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’?

While there have been scarce updates regarding Bhagam Bhag 2, the sequel to Priyadarshan’s iconic 2006 comedy thriller, the latest update about the project seems pretty exciting. The movie will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Meenakshi Chaudhary. And according to a recent report by Box Office Worldwide, Akshaye Khanna will also star in the film. This marks the reunion of the popular duo from Tees Maar Khan.

Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna in ‘Tees Maar Khan’

Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya 😜 https://t.co/9uBi3fgA9w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2025

Raaj Shaandilyaa To Direct ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’?

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, best known for helming Dream Girl and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, will reportedly direct Bhagam Bhag 2. His expertise in humour, combined with a compelling storyline, is expected to do justice to the legacy of the iconic film. The movie is likely to go on floors in February 2026 and is expected to hit theatres by the end of the same year.

About ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag starred Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie revolves around a chaotic situation when the three characters find themselves entangled i a series of misadventures and a kidnapping plot. Bhagam Bhag also stars Lara Dutta, Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Asrani, Manoj Joshi and Sharat Saxena in key roles. ‘Kabhi Ghamand Nahi... ’: Akshay Kumar Hilariously REACTS to ‘Tess Maar Khan’ Meme After Fan Credits Him for Akshaye Khanna’s Performance in ‘Dhurandhar’ (View Post).

Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna’s Work Front

Akshaye Khanna had two releases in 2025: Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Both have become the biggest hits of Indian cinema this year. Not much is known about his other upcoming projects. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3. He will be next seen in Bhoot Bangla, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

