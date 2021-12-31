The third song from Ravi Teja and Meenakshi Chaudhary's upcoming movie Khiladi is out! Ahead of the film's release in February, the makers have dropped a fun and peppy item number titled Atta Sudake which is fast and catchy. Sung by Devi Sri Prasad and Sameera Bharadwaj, the lyrical clip of the track sees both the actors burning the dance floor with their moves. The song is choreographed by Sekhar master.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)