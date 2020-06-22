Actor Rana Daggubati has off lately been in the news for his impending wedding with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. And while fans of the actor don't mind one bit, here is some news about the actor on professional grounds. Rana recently took to social media to announce that his next production in partnership with father Suresh Babu will soon be released, albeit on OTT platforms. Titled Krishna and His Leela, the film has been directed by Kshanam director Ravikanth Perepu. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj To Tie The Knot On August 8 In Hyderabad (Details Inside).

Rana took to Instagram to share the good news. He captioned the image, " ‪Ok rumours are done!! The stories are coming out!! Sooner than you think...#KrishaAndHisLeela #Basedontruerumours Meet Krishna soon.....sooner than you think! 😉" Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's August Wedding Gets Postponed Amid the Rising Coronavirus Cases in His State?.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Krishna and His Leela stars Sidhu Jonnalagaddaa and Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti as lead characters. It is the story of a guy who ends up falling in love with three different women at some point in his life and how he finds it hard to make a choice between them. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced, but if reports are anything to go by, Zee5 is a contender.

