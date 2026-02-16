Actor and producer Rana Daggubati issued a stark warning about the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence during the opening day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Speaking at a session on Monday, the Baahubali star suggested that the technology is advancing at a pace that could soon displace human roles across various industries, including the creative arts. ‘Kaantha’ Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Incredible Performance Elevates This Noir Drama That Fumbles Half-Way Mark Over (LatestLY Exclusive).

“It will replace all of us quite quickly,” Daggubati told reporters when asked about the looming impact of AI on cinema and human labour. His comments highlighted a growing tension at the five-day global summit, which has drawn world leaders and tech giants to New Delhi to discuss the future of the "intelligent economy."

A Shift in Cinematic Grammar

Addressing a session titled "AI x Creativity: Skilling for Innovation," Daggubati explained how AI is already dismantling traditional filmmaking workflows. He noted that complex visual effects shots that previously required five days of labour can now be completed in just two to three hours.

For large-scale cinema, the actor noted that AI allows directors to "watch" their movies through high-fidelity pre-visualisation before a single frame is actually shot. This shift, he argued, significantly reduces the financial risks and uncertainties associated with big-budget productions.

The New Industry Divide

Daggubati suggested that the future of the entertainment industry will not be defined by who uses AI, but by who owns the resulting intellectual property (IP). Ownership of massive cinematic universes is shifting from major studios to independent creators.

The primary divide will be between those who build unique IP on top of AI tools and those who merely use the tools as a service. Despite his warnings, Daggubati maintained that cultural context, social literacy, and the core "soul" of storytelling remain uniquely human traits.

Contrasting Perspectives

The actor's cautionary tone stood in contrast to other speakers at the summit. Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), described AI as an "opportunity rather than a challenge," arguing that India's philosophical traditions make it a natural leader in shaping ethical AI.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also addressed the summit, announcing the "Create in India" mission. He emphasised that the government is focusing on building a "talent pipeline" and opening content creator labs in 15,000 schools to ensure AI complements, rather than dilutes, human creativity.

About the Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, is the first major global AI gathering hosted in the Global South. Running from February 16–20, the event features over 3,250 speakers and is expected to attract 250,000 visitors. The summit aims to establish a "sovereign AI" framework that prioritises social inclusion and economic growth across the region.

