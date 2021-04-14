Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran released the poster of his upcoming socio-political thriller Kuruthi on the occasion of Vishu on Wednesday. The poster shows the actor giving an intense look to the camera, with other characters of the film surrounding. The poster sets a dark tone. Kuruthi Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew Film Is A Telling Imagery Of How Hate Can Lead To Bloodshed (Watch Video).

"A vow to kill... an oath to protect," goes the poster tagline. The actor captioned the image as: "Happy Vishu from team #KURUTHI #comingsoon". The film marks the Malayalam directorial debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier. The film's teaser was launched earlier in April and also features Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu amongst others in pivotal roles. Rajinikanth Is Thalaivar, Pawan Kalyan Is Power Star, Know the Importance of Nicknames for a South Superstar.

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tweet Below:

Prithviraj has many Malayalam films lined up for release. He will be seen in Bhramam, which is the Malayalam remake of Hindi film Andhadun, following which he has Theerppu, Kaduva, Barroz: Guardian Of D'gama's Treasure.

