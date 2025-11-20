Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is basking in the success of her latest release, Lokah, has now begun work on her next project which sources close to the unit say is a women-centric film. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Film Becomes Fourth Malayalam Movie To Gross INR 200 Crore Worldwid.

The film, which is being directed by debutant director Thiraviyam S. N., is being produced by well known production house Potential Studios. The film, which went on floors recently, is the production house's seventh venture following six consecutive critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Maya, Maanagaram, Monster, Taanakkaran, Irugapatru, and Black.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Starts Work on New Women-Led Film

The yet-to-be-titled film features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. The fact that Kalyani, who has just delivered a pan-Indian blockbuster, has teamed up with a production house with a reputation for delivering hits has triggered huge expectations from this film.

Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film will also star Devadarshini and Vinoth Kishan of Naan Mahaan Alla fame in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit say that the team intends to shoot the entire film in a single stretch. "The team has begun shooting the film in Chennai, where a major portion is to be shot. If possible, they might shoot the entire film in Chennai," the source adds.

The film boasts of a strong technical team. Pravin Bhasker and Sree Kumar have written the screenplay and dialogues along with the director of the film.

Music for the film has been composed by one of Tamil industry's fastest rising music directors Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography for the film will be handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy. Aral R. Thangam has been roped in to serve as the editor of this film for which Mayapandi has been appointed as the production designer. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Inaz Farhan and Sher Ali. Did Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Parents Sent Her to Vietnamese Orphanage To Learn ‘Value of Life? ’Lokah’ Actress Fact-Checks Viral Quote but There’s a Twist in Tale!.

The film is being produced by S.R. Prakash Babu, S.R. Prabu, P. Gopinath, and Thangaprabaharan R under the Potential Studios banner.

