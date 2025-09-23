If you didn’t already know, Kalyani Priyadarshan is a true-blue nepo kid - the daughter of acclaimed director Priyadarshan and veteran actress Lissy (now separated). She is the elder of their two children. Her younger brother, Siddharth, is also part of the film industry, working in VFX, and even won the National Award for Best Special Effects for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. ‘Beyond Speechless and Grateful’: ‘Lokah’ Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Expresses Gratitude As Her Superhero Film Co-Starring Naslen Crosses INR 200 Crore Mark Worldwide.

The actress is currently basking in the massive success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which has not only become the highest-grossing female-led South Indian film but also the biggest Malayalam box-office hit of all time, beating Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, released earlier this year.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Viral Quote?

Amid the celebrations, a quote attributed to Kalyani has gone viral. The circulating text reads, "To teach us the value of life, my parents made me and my brother stay at a Vietnamese orphanage for a week. It is an experience that gave us a lifelong lesson."

The claim quickly became a topic of discussion online, leaving many wondering why Priyadarshan and Lissy would send their children to an orphanage in Vietnam of all places.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Responds

Kalyani herself stepped in to set the record straight. Responding to a post that shared the quote, she categorically denied ever making such a statement, calling it completely false.

Our independent search also revealed no interviews or press appearances where Kalyani had ever said this.

Where the Quote Likely Came From

Although Kalyani has never said this, the quote seems to have originated from a video posted by actor-filmmaker Alleppey Ashraf on his YouTube podcast.

In the video, Ashraf spoke about how Priyadarshan and Lissy raised their children to remain grounded despite their privileged upbringing. He claimed that, as part of this effort, the couple sent their children to spend a week at an orphanage in one of the poorest regions of Vietnam. According to Ashraf, they were encouraged to interact with other children there, eat and dress like them, and experience life in the same conditions.

While this story may have inspired the viral quote, its authenticity cannot be confirmed. Although Alleppey Ashraf was once close to the family, Kalyani herself has now denied the claim.

Kalyani’s Blockbuster Success

Setting the rumour aside, Kalyani Priyadarshan is currently enjoying a career high with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The 32-year-old actress plays Chandra, an immortal vampire who hunts down criminals.

The film is written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, who also makes a cameo appearance. The cast includes Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, Sarath Sabha, Nishant Sagar, Sandy Master, Sunny Wayne, and Tovino Thomas.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema, with four more chapters already planned.

