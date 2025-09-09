Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is on a roll - or rather, a ‘super’ roll. Touted as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film, the movie not only launches a new cinematic universe but has also emerged as a record-breaker. It is now the highest-grossing female-led film in South India and the fourth Malayalam film to cross INR 200 crore worldwide, also the first female-led Malayalam film to do so. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra released in theatres on August 28 as part of the Onam 2025 line-up. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film raced ahead of other festive releases, including Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Interestingly, Kalyani Priyadarshan played the female lead in both of those films as well.

Watch the Trailer of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra':

The Budget of 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

One of the film’s biggest surprises is its modest budget. Reports revealed that it was made for just INR 30 crore - a figure Dulquer Salmaan himself hinted at during the recent success celebration. The return on investment has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Movies of All Time

Currently, Mohanlal leads the list with two of his blockbusters - L2: Empuraan and Thudarum - claiming the first and third spots. Manjummel Boys holds second place, while Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sits at number four, with strong chances of climbing higher if its momentum continues.

With L2: Empuraan and Thudarum also releasing this year, this is quite the record for Malayalam Cinema to have three movies entering the INR 200 crore club.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Worldwide:

1. L2: Empuraan - INR 266.81 crore

2. Manjummel Boys - INR 242.30 crore

3. Thudarum - INR 235.30 crore

4. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - INR 202.1 crore

5. 2018 - INR 177 crore

6. Aadujeevitham - INR 158.50 crore

7. Aavesham - INR 156 crore

8. Pulimurugan - INR 137.50 crore

9. Premalu - INR 136.25 crore

10. Lucifer - INR 129 crore

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra also stars Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan and Nishanth Sagar, with Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan in guest roles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Box Office Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).