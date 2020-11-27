Adivi Sesh is all set to play the role of NSG Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming biopic titled, Major. During the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Unnikrishnan was martyred while trying to save people at the Taj Mahal Hotel. Today, the look test of the actor as the martyred hero was released. The actor has said a lot of filmmakers had approached Unnikrishnan's family to make a film about their son. But, the mother saw her son in Adivi Shesh. "Sandeep’s mother told me she could see her son in me. I was so overwhelmed that I just hugged her for a long time," Adivi told Mumbai Mirror. Major: Saiee Manjrekar To Play A Pivotal Role In Adivi Sesh Starrer Based On Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The actor also talked about his prep for the role. Major Unnikrishnan was left-handed while the actor is right-handed. "I had to condition my body and mind to do everything with my right hand, especially when I was handling a gun," he said. 'Major' Actor Adivi Sesh Posts a Beautiful Note for Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the Anniversary of 26/11 Attacks.

Check Out The Video of Adivi Sesh's Look Test Here:

Since everyone has been asking about the photo, here goes :) #MajorTheFilm is not a story that talks about how he died, it’s a story about how he lived #MajorBeginnings Here the video :) Know How journey began Hindi: https://t.co/DZ3qihafzh Telugu: https://t.co/NQLjxQeneH pic.twitter.com/QMpgPO9FXe — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 27, 2020

The first look of the film will be released on December 17, as per reports. Major is set to release theatrically in 2021. The movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and co-produced by Mahesh Babu. Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala also star in the film.

