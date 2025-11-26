Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated upcoming film Dhurandhar. Ever since the action-packed trailer for the Aditya Dhar directorial was dropped, speculations suggested that the film is inspired by the real-life story of Major Mohit Sharma, hero of the 1st Para SF, who operated undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt to infiltrate Pakistan-based Islamic militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s. However, Aditya Dhar himself has now denied these rumours. ‘Dhurandhar’: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar Wishes Arjun Rampal Happy Birthday With Sneak Peek of Menacing Look (View Pics).

‘Dhurandhar’ Based on Life of Major Mohit Sharma? Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence

In this digital era, even the smallest gossip takes no time to turn into a wildfire, sparking more theories and speculations among netizens, especially when the topic is cinema. While previous rumours strongly suggested that the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma, Aditya Sharma, the man who helms the project, has denied it once and for all on social media.

Dhar put an end to the speculations surrounding the film on Wednesday (November 26) while responding to a post by Major Mohit Sharma's brother Madhur on X (previously Twitter). Madhur had tagged the director and requested a clarification from the filmmaker whether the movie was really based on his laste brother's life. Sharing a screenshot of a news article from NDTV, he wrote, "Respected @ndtv,A credible media house is expected to report facts and not mere *speculations ". People are having a field day adding to it. The parents are waiting for that one confirmation whether this is about their son.@AdityaDharFilms. I don't think it's Mohit, do you?

Responding to this, the director wrote, "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind."

Aditya Dhar Denies ‘Dhurandhar’ Plot Link With Major Mohit Sharma’s Life Story – View Post

Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family,… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) November 26, 2025

‘Dhurandhar’ Run Time

Dhurandhar reportedly has a run time of 185 minutes, making it the longest film in Ranveer Singh's career. The actor’s list of other films with long runtimes also includes: Dil Dhadakne Do (171 minutes), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (168 minutes), 83 (163 minutes) and Padmaavat (163 minutes). ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Ranveer Singh’s RAW Agent Turns the ‘Wrath of God’ in Aditya Dhar’s Most Violent Film Yet, Co-Starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dhurandhar’:

More About ‘ Dhurandhar ’

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar boasts a star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt. Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Ranveer Singh plays an undercover spy in the film capturing the courage of Indian agents in Pakistan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Aditya Dhar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).