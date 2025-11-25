Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ war-epic drama 120 Bahadur has finally released in cinemas. The film, eagerly awaited by audiences across the country, has been receiving tremendously positive early reviews from both the media and celebrities. With each passing day, the film is strengthening its foothold at the box office. Following its release, it has created a wave of excitement as audiences are flocking to theatres to witness this story of our heroes. Even schools and residential societies are heading to cinemas to watch the film.

120 Bahadur has truly made a strong impact on the minds of viewers. As the film presents a very significant chapter of our brave soldiers, schools are taking students to watch it to help them understand the true meaning of patriotism.

Moreover, it’s not just schools, residential societies are also encouraging people to watch the film. One society even issued a notice to its members that reads: "DEAR RESIDENTS, We as citizens of India have a duty to remember the heroes who fought for our freedom and security. As a member of this society who is also an Ahir, I deeply honour the community that always stood at the frontline to protect the soldiers. Their sacrifice deserves to be known. Residents are requested to come together to watch 120 Bahadur in theatres and stand for the heroes who stood for the nation. Let's book the show and enjoy their pride.

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: Rajhans Cinema"

120 Bahadur brings to life the incredible bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought with unshakable spirit in the iconic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most heroic chapters of India’s military history. At its core, the film carries a powerful and moving message that defines their courage, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge”, a line that captures their unwavering resolve and patriotism.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and released in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)