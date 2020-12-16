On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the makers of the upcoming bilingual film titled Major have announced that on December 17 they would be unveiling actor Adivi Sesh’s first look as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. December 17 also marks the lead actor’s birthday who is set to play the titular role in the film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Major: Adivi Sesh Reveals the Look Test as Martyred Major Unnikrishnan (Watch Video).

To share this news, the makers of Major released a teaser poster in which Adivi Sesh, back facing the camera, can be seen dressed in the uniform. The first look of Major will be out tomorrow at 10am and we just cannot wait to see it! While sharing the glimpse of his look, the makers captioned the teaser poster as, “The lesser known story of a well known man. #MajorFirstLook out tomorrow at 10 AM.” 'Major' Actor Adivi Sesh Posts a Beautiful Note for Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on the Anniversary of 26/11 Attacks.

Major First Look

More than 50% of the film has been shot. The makers are yet to share the release date of Major that is produced under Sony Pictures Releasing International, GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies banners. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, this is one of the most-awaited projects of actor Adivi Sesh.

