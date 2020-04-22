Malayalam Actor Shaburaj Dies at 40 Due to Cardiac Arrest; Singer Rimi Tomy Mourns the Demise of the Popular Comedian

Shaburaj, Rimi Tomy (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Shaburaj was a popular comedian in the Malayalam industry. He was known for his performance in the TV show, Comedy Stars, aired on Asianet channel. As per leading media reports, Shaburaj, aged 40, passed away due to cardiac arrest. Singer Rimi Tomy, who was one of the judges of Comedy Stars, has shared the sad news on her social media page and paid homage to the deceased. Malayalam Actor Sasi Kalinga Dies at 59, Was Suffering From Liver Ailments.

According to reports, on April 20, Shaburaj was rushed to a hospital in Kollam after he complained of chest pain. The popular comedian, who was admitted at the Kollam Medical Hospital, breathed his last on April 21, reports Zoom. As per a report in BollywoodLife, it was Shaburaj’s friends who helped his family to clear the hospital expenses. Rimi Tomy who offered condolences to the Malayalam actor mentioned how Shaburaj was a great artiste, who made everyone laugh on the show. She also mentioned the news of his demise is unbelievable and he would always be remembered for his works. Bullet Prakash, Kannada Comedian and Former Bigg Boss Contestant Dies Due To Liver Infection.

Shaburaj was one of the most popular faces of Comedy Stars. He won hearts of every Malayali through his performance. Most of the time, he opted to play the role of woman on the show. The details of the actor’s funeral has not been shared yet. Shaburaj is survived by his wife and four children.