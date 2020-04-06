Bullet Prakash, Kannada Comedian and Former Bigg Boss Contestant Dies Due To Liver Infection

Bullet Prakash (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bullet Prakash, a known Kannada comedian, breathed his last on Monday. The 44-year-old actor was admitted in the hospital on April 5 after he suffered liver infection and gastric issues. He was put on a ventilator but no sign of improvement was seen in a long time. While the shocked fans were waiting for his recovery, he unfortunately left for the heavenly abode.

It is reported that the actor lost over thirty-five kilos in just five months. This direct sudden weight loss resulted into other heath complications. He then had to be admitted in the hospital.

He has worked in over 300 Kannada films and was known for his comic timing and body language. He has done some popular flicks like Dhruva, Mast Maja Maadi, Aithalakkadi, Mallikarjuna, Aryan to name a few. He was also seen in Bigg Boss Kannada that is led by actor-host, Sudeep.

As for his quirky name, it was given to him because he rode Royal Enfield Bullet. He also had a short political stint. The actor joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015. The work done by the late talented performer will not be forgotten by the fans. We hope that his family and friends find strength to cope up with this irreparable loss, during this already distressed situation. RIP Bullet Prakash.