Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quit Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). In a Facebook post, she announced her decision to quit this committee made to protect women's interest and say in Mollywood industry. However, she decided to part ways from the organization citing 'personal and political reasons. Now, in another post, she gave a detailed explanation on what triggered her to take the step. She also narrated her experience with casting Parvathy in a film. Parvathy Explains How Joker's Flawed Character Was Better Portrayed as Opposed to Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy.

She stated that some of members were showing partial treatment in the working after an actress assault case. She also added that they treated her differently because of her association with producer B Unnikrishnan who worked with her on the movie 'Stand Up.'

In the post, an excerpt says, "I gave her the script and waited for six months. When I mentioned it to Anjali, she asked Parvathy about the same and I was told to meet her on Uyare’s set. I went and met her, and she said would respond after reading the script. However, even after months, she did not say a yes or no. I can’t recollect the pain I had when I understood that I am not even someone who should be considered for a ‘no.’ I went ahead with my confidence, and I can’t express the consolation I felt when Nimisha and Rajisha came on board." It has to be seen what the the other members of WCC have to say about this.

