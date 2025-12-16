Veteran actor and dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi has strongly criticised Mohanlal for his association with Dileep’s upcoming film Bha Bha Ba, calling the superstar’s actions “insensitive” and “thoughtless”. Her remarks came on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where the controversy dominated discussions around power, ethics, and accountability in cinema. Actor Dileep’s Exoneration Far From Over As Prosecution Moves To Challenge Acquittal.

Mohanlal’s ‘Bha Bha Ba’ Cameo Draws Criticism

The criticism follows Dileep’s acquittal in the 2017 actress assault case. Soon after the verdict, the makers of Bha Bha Ba short for Bhayam Bhakthi Bahumanam released the film’s trailer and promotional material. The film, scheduled to release on December 18, features Mohanlal in a cameo appearance, a move that has sparked backlash from sections of the industry. Bhagyalakshmi participated in a panel discussion titled “Patriarchy in Indian Cinema: Power, Gender, Politics”, where she spoke about how the survivor in the 2017 assault case was initially left isolated, with little to no support from the Malayalam film industry.

Bhagyalakshmi Questions Mohanlal’s Post-Verdict Promotion

Later, speaking to the press, she openly questioned Mohanlal’s decision to share Bha Bha Ba’s poster and promotional content immediately after the verdict. “Did Mohanlal even pause for a moment before sharing that poster right after the verdict? We heard him repeatedly say, ‘I pray for her.’ When someone with that kind of influence does this, what message is being sent to survivors?” Bhagyalakshmi asked. She further added, “This is not about cinema alone anymore. This is about ethics. It is about what we choose to endorse publicly.”

Bhagyalakshmi Slams Dileep’s Conduct

Bhagyalakshmi also criticised Dileep’s public behaviour after the acquittal, alleging that his response lacked sensitivity. “He appeared jubilant, addressing the media and attacking his former wife, Manju Warrier, who had supported the investigation,” she said. She went on to claim that Manju Warrier might have suffered serious consequences had the survivor not come forward when she did. Bhagyalakshmi also highlighted the emotional toll on the survivor, stating that the actress faced more humiliation inside the courtroom than during the assault itself, yet continued to show strength throughout the trial. Bhagyalakshmi’s remarks come shortly after her resignation from the Film Employees’ Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). She stepped down in protest against the organisation’s decision to welcome Dileep back following the verdict, citing double standards within the industry. The case has once again exposed deep divisions within Malayalam cinema, with artists taking opposing stands on ethics, justice and solidarity. Dileep Acquittal: Malayalam Actress, Sexual Assault Survivor, Reacts to Case Verdict, Notes Reasons Why She Lost Faith in Trial Court (See Post)

Background of the Case

In 2017, a well-known actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Months later, Dileep was arrested after investigators found links between him and the main accused, Pulsar Suni. Although he was granted bail and continued working in films, the case triggered widespread debate across the industry. The incident played a key role in the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the Hema Committee, which examined issues of gender inequality and safety in the film industry. The trial began in a sessions court in Ernakulam in 2018 and lasted nearly eight years. On December 8, 2025, the court acquitted Dileep and three others, while six accused were found guilty. Following the verdict, the Kerala government announced plans to challenge the acquittal in higher courts, keeping the legal and moral debate alive.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

