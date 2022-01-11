It was the first time ever on January 10, 2022, that Bhavana Menon had opened up about the assault case happened in February 2017. The actress shared a post on Instagram about her ‘fight for justice’ and there were several industry members who had re-posted it on their social media handles. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas were among the male stars who had immediately re-shared her post and extended support to her. There were members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) such as Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal, Geethu Mohandas and many others who also reposted the actress’ statement and extended support. It was only towards the end of the day on January 10 that superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal had shared the statement on their respective social media handles and that has really not gone down well with their fans. Bhavana Menon Comes Out On Social Media On Her Alleged Assault Case Involving Actor Dileep; Thanks All Her Supporters In Her Fight For Justice (View Post).

Many Twitter users stated that the two superstars of Malayalam Cinema, Mammootty and Mohanlal, should have stood by Bhavana Menon right from the start and not now. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Mohanlal and Mammootty sharing Bhavana's post and merely typing "with you" and "respect" with Red heart etc. is pure crap. The world know they support the shitty AMMA and dileep. They should've stood with Bhavana from 2017 dammit.” Some of them even thought that it’s a publicity stunt by the two actors. On the other hand, some cited that their moves on extending support to Bhavana is difficult to accept due to ‘the blatant misogyny of the organisation they represent’. Bhavana Menon Breaks Silence On Her Alleged Assault Case; Chinmayi Sripaada, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Others Laud The Actress’ Brave Move.

Mohanlal And Mammootty Re-Post On Their Insta Stories

Mohanlal and Mammootty extend support to Bhavana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Biggest Superstars Of Mollywood

Difficult To Appreciate

Mammootty & Mohanlal sharing the survivor’s post on Instagram is good but it’s difficult to appreciate it because of their continued silence and complicity in the discrimination of women at their workplace and the blatant misogyny of the organisation they represent. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) January 10, 2022

A Publicity Stunt

Mammootty, Mohanlal and a bunch of actors showing solidarity to the victim after almost 5 years is nothing but a publicity stunt to save their asses from scrutiny and auditing when finally Dileep will be behind the bars. — The Saudade Guy (@thesaudadeguy) January 10, 2022

Not An Impressive Move

So Mammootty and Mohanlal were finally forced to share it. Better late than never. No applauses by the way — Mohammed S P (@flesh_prison_) January 10, 2022

Do You Agree?

2017 😐 — Human 📝 (@BlabbingFingers) January 11, 2022

There are 10 accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep, a key accused in the assault case, was arrested subsequently. After two months in jail, the actor was let out on bail. According to a report in PTI, Dileep moved to the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a new case registered by the police probe team against him and five others for allegedly threatening investigation officers probing the 2017 case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2022 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).