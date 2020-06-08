Mani Ratnam's Web Series 'Navarasa' Will Have Nine Directors and Nine Episodes?

Mani Ratnam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mani Ratnam is one busy man. On days when the ace director isn't directing any project, he's thinking about his next production ventures and this time, it may include a web series. As per new reports, the Guru director is looking forward to making his debut in web space with a series titled Navarasa. That's not it, the series as the title suggests will also have nine directors directing nine different episodes and he's apparently eyeing to rope in few famous names. Mani Ratnam Birthday: 6 Movies Of His That Were Remade In Bollywood.

Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar and Aravind Swami are among the few directors who have been approached to direct different episodes while Ratnam himself will direct one. The other names are still being discussed. Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies will bankroll the series and no other information on the same is out yet. Meanwhile, the director is busy prepping for his next directorial, Ponniyin Selvan which is a period saga starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi and others.

There were also reports that the director is planning to remake his Roja with Dulquer Salmaan in lead. However, his production house was quick to refute the story while stating that the director will start working on his much ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan first. Post which he'll decide his next outing.