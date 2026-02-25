MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro and Jugnu Among 5 Streaming Apps Blocked by Govt: Full List of 30 Banned OTT Platforms in India

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has blocked five additional over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms for allegedly hosting obscene and vulgar content. According to government sources who spoke to news agency ANI, the action follows a sustained effort to regulate digital media under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. This latest move brings the total number of recently banned platforms to 30, following a major crackdown initiated in July 2025.

The five newly identified platforms - MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu - were found to be disseminating material that officials described as having "hardly any storyline, theme, or message." Instead, the content reportedly focused on graphic sexual innuendos and prolonged nudity.

The MIB stated that the decision was reached after following due procedure under the IT Act, 2000. Intermediaries have been directed to disable access to the associated websites and mobile applications across various app stores. Indian Govt Bans Pakistani Dramas, Songs, Films and Podcasts on OTT Platforms & Other Streaming Services Amid Rising Tensions.

Complete List of Banned OTT Platforms in India

The following table lists the 30 OTT platforms currently blocked by the government for violations related to obscenity and the Code of Ethics:

No. Platform Name No. Platform Name 1 MoodXVIP 16 Uncut Adda 2 Koyal Playpro 17 Tri Flicks 3 Digi Movieplex 18 X Prime 4 Feel 19 NeonX VIP 5 Jugnu 20 Besharams 6 Ullu 21 Hunters 7 ALTT (Alt Balaji) 22 Rabbit 8 Big Shots App 23 Xtramood 9 Desiflix 24 Nufliks 10 PrimePlay 25 Mojflix 11 HotShot VIP 26 Hot Masti 12 Voovi 27 Chariot 13 Yessma 28 Kaamdev 14 Dream Films 29 Mangoo 15 Viraaye 30 G0VVIP

Background of the Crackdown

This enforcement follows a significant action on July 23, 2025, when the Ministry blocked 25 OTT platforms. At that time, the government noted that several platforms were repeat offenders. For instance, some providers allegedly created new domains to bypass blocking orders issued as early as March 2024.

Despite official warnings issued in September 2024 and a general advisory in February 2025, several platforms continued to host objectionable material. The Ministry highlighted that some content even depicted inappropriate sexual situations involving family relationships, which further aggravated legal and ethical concerns. 'Porn' on OTT Platforms: Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association Urges Complete Ban on Online Pornography and Unfiltered Obscenity on OTT Platforms.

Role of Self-Regulatory Bodies

The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), headed by a former Supreme Court judge, played a critical role in flagging these violations. The council previously described content on platforms like ALTT as "totally distasteful and bizarre," noting that nudity was often shown without any contextual justification.

Furthermore, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had previously flagged platforms such as Ullu for violations. Investigations revealed that some platforms would temporarily edit or remove web series to comply with warnings, only to re-upload the unedited versions later to circumvent regulations.

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